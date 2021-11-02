3 arrested during police search

The Leavenworth Times

Three people were arrested after police served a search warrant in north Leavenworth, a police spokesman said.

Members of the Leavenworth Police Department's Narcotics Unit and the Special Weapons and Tactics Team served the warrant at about 8 a.m. Monday at a residence in the 600 block of North 12th Street.

Five people were inside the home at the time. Two of the occupants were released after being questioned by officers.

Three others, a 42-year-old Leavenworth man, 24-year-old Lansing man and 29-year-old Lansing woman, were arrested on existing arrest warrants, said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

During the search, police found what appeared to be stolen property and a substance that may be methamphetamine or heroin. Nicodemus said the substance will be sent to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation for testing.

Nicodemus said a report about the search will be sent to the County Attorney's Office for possible charges.