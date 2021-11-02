Basehor-Linwood, Easton school board races decided

The County Clerk's Office has released results from Tuesday's election for races for the Basehor-Linwood and Easton school boards.

In the race for Position 5 of the Basehor-Linwood Board of Education, incumbent Tim Hill won with 1,292 votes. Kody Willnauer, who dropped out of the race, received 147 votes. There also were 577 write-in votes.

In the race for Position 6 of the Basehor-Linwood board, Richard Bazemore finished first in a close race. He received 965 votes. The other candidate, Brian Habjan, received 953 votes, according to the unofficial results.

The results will remain unofficial until they are certified Nov. 10 by county commissioners who will be acting as the Board of Canvassers.

A write-in candidate, Nate Stroup, also was running against Jennifer Sims, who was the only candidate on the ballot for Position 4 of the Basehor-Linwood board. However, the results of this race were not immediately available Tuesday evening.

In the race for Position 4 of the Easton Board of Education, incumbent Jerry Barnes finished first in a close race. He received 137 votes. The other candidates, Danielle Baker and Danyelle Burris, received 127 votes and 117 votes respectively.

In the race for Position 5 of the Easton school board, incumbent Eugene Heim won with 245 votes. His opponent, Richard Martin, received 137 votes.

In the race for Position 6 of the Easton school board, incumbent John McEvoy won with 229 votes. The other candidate, Will Blandin, received 147 votes.