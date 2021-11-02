Basehor mayor unseated

The mayor of Basehor has been unseated by a member of the City Council.

And two incumbents will be returning to their positions on Basehor City Council.

That is according unofficial election results released Tuesday by the County Clerk's Office.

Richard Drennon, who serves as the president of the City Council, defeated incumbent David Breuer in the race for Basehor mayor.

Drennon received 896 votes Tuesday, and Breuer received 342 votes.

Incumbents Shari Standiferd and Ty Garver were elected to the two positions on the Basehor City Council that were up for grabs this year.

Standiferd received 563 votes and Garver received 529 votes.

Four candidates were vying for the two City Council positions.

The other candidates, Hayden Maples and Jeffrey Boddy, received 456 votes and 400 votes respectively.

The results will remain unofficial until they are certified Nov. 10 by county commissioners who will be acting as the Board of Canvassers.