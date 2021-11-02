Driver killed in crash, 2 others hospitalized

Two people remained in the hospital Tuesday morning following a crash in Leavenworth that resulted in another person's death, a police spokesman said.

The crash was reported at 11:41 p.m. Sunday on Tonganoxie Road west of 20th Street.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said a deputy with the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office discovered a street sign in the area had been knocked down as well as a damaged mailbox and other debris on the roadway. The deputy stopped to check and heard someone calling for help.

It was discovered a vehicle had gone off the road and came to rest in a creek. The crash occurred inside the Leavenworth city limits.

Three people had been in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver, John B. Herriottt, 23, Leavenworth County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two passengers, a 24-year-old Atchison man and a 22 Leavenworth County woman, were extricated from the vehicle by firefighters. They were considered to be in critical condition and transported to the hospital, Nicodemus said.

The woman was flown to the hospital by helicopter.

"The crash is still under investigation," Nicodemus said.

He said speed may have been a contributing factor.

Nicodemus said investigators believe the vehicle was traveling out of the city at the time of the crash. The vehicle went off the road on the north side. The driver apparently overcorrected. The vehicle re-entered the roadway but then went off the road on the south side and crashed in the creek.