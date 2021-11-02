Newcomers elected to Lansing school board

It looks like the Lansing Board of Education will soon have four new faces.

Newcomers Mary Wood, Jeff Bollin and Amy Cawvey have been elected to regular at-large terms on the school board. And newcomer Carla Wiegers was elected Tuesday to serve the remainder of an unexpired term on the school board.

Six candidates were vying for the three regular terms on the school board.

Wood received 1,168 votes. Bollin received 1,134 votes, and Cawvey received 1,108, according to unofficial results from the County Clerk's Office.

Among the other candidates in the race, incumbent Beth Stevenson received 1,083 votes. Susie Jorgensen Werth received 1,052 votes, and Roy Foster received 1,044 votes.

In the race for the unexpired term, Wiegers received 814 votes. Incumbent Cheryl Runnebaum received 377 votes and Amy Zimmerman received 339 votes. There were 657 write-in votes in this race, according to the unofficial results.

April Cromer mounted a write-in campaign for the unexpired term, but it was not immediately clear how many of the write-in votes were for her.

The results will remain unofficial until they are certified Nov. 10 by county commissioners who will be acting as the Board of Canvassers.