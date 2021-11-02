One incumbent, two newcomers win City Commission election

The Leavenworth City Commission will have a couple of new members. And one incumbent will be returning to his position on the commission.

Incumbent Jermaine Wilson will be returning after finishing first Tuesday in the race for three at-large seats on the commission. Griff Martin and Edd Hingula will be the new members of the commission after they finished second and third respectively.

Six candidates were vying for the three commission seats.

As the top two vote-getters, Wilson and Martin have won four-year terms on the City Commission. As the third-place finisher, Hingula will serve a two-year term.

According to unofficial results from the County Clerk's Office, Wilson received 1,795 votes. Martin received 1,681 votes. Hingula received 1,647 votes.

Among the remaining candidates, incumbent Mike Griswold received 1,559 votes, incumbent Mark Preisinger received 1,479 votes and Maren Hart received 1,388 votes.

The results will remain unofficial until they are certified Nov. 10 by county commissioners who will be acting as the Board of Canvassers.