Two incumbents, newcomer elected to Leavenworth board

Two incumbents and one newcomer won seats Tuesday in the race for the Leavenworth Board of Education.

Incumbent Alisa Murphy received 1,724 votes. Newcomer Vanessa Reid received 1,602 votes, and incumbent Mike Carney received 1,379 votes, according to unofficial results from the County Clerk's Office.

As the top three vote-getters, they were elected to four-year terms in Tuesday's election.

Seven candidates were vying for the three at-large positions on the board that were up for election this year.

Among the other candidates, Chris Eckley received 1,243 votes. Incumbent Doug Darling received 1,149 votes. Brian Stephens received 893 votes, and Ronald Grossman received 412 votes.

The results will remain unofficial until they are certified Nov. 10 by county commissioners who will be acting as the Board of Canvassers.