Benefit for officer planned for Saturday

A barbecue dinner and silent auction are being held this weekend to assist a member of the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office who was diagnosed with a serious illness.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 300 S. 20th St.

Tickets for the dinner are $10 each for adults and $5 each for children. Tickets can be purchased at the door, according to Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The event will benefit Officer Angie Lambert, a 13-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office.

The event will include door prizes and there will be face painting, crafts and coloring activities for children.

Local singer Shayla Shyann will perform from 7-8 p.m.