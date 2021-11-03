Defendant convicted of drug charges

The Leavenworth Times

A Leavenworth woman has been convicted of intending to distribute drugs near a school, according to a prosecution official.

A jury found Barbara Ann Ray, 50, guilty Tuesday of possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone and fentanyl with intent to distribute these drugs within 1,000 feet of David Brewer Elementary School. She also was convicted of felony and misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Ray was arrested after members of the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant Aug. 14, 2018, at the residence where she rented a basement room.

In Ray's room, officers found a large amount of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $800 to $1,000 as well as 35 hydrocodone pills, amphetamine pills, fentanyl patches and drug paraphernalia including scales and plastic baggies, according to Thompson.

At the time of her arrest, Ray reportedly was carrying $400.

Her trial began Monday in Leavenworth County District Court.

"Nothing impacts our community worse than drugs," Thompson said in a news release. "We see the effects of drugs in all of our criminal cases."

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 10.