Vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday

The Leavenworth County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. at 500 Eisenhower Road.

No appointment is necessary.

Children 12 years old and older will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine at this clinic. Adults also can receive the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic as well as the Moderna and Johnson & Johnnson vaccines.

Booster shots of the vaccines also are available to those who are eligible. For more information, visit the COVID-19 section of the county government's website, www.leavenworthcounty.gov.