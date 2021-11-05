Commissioners discuss projects for Cushing building

When they met this week, Leavenworth County commissioners discussed how to proceed with remodeling portions of the main floor of the former Saint Luke's Cushing Hospital building.

The hospital in Leavenworth closed last year and the building was donated to the county government.

Last month, commissioners approved spending up to $3 million to remodel a portion of the building's first floor to serve as the new home of the county's Council on Aging.

During a work session Wednesday, commissioners discussed proceeding with architectural work for remodeling other portions of the first floor to be used as crisis stabilization center and the local Kansas State University Research and Extension Office.

Commissioners took no action during the work session. But County Administrator Mark Loughry said commissioners will be asked to consider an addendum to a contract with the firm ACI Boland Architects, Kansas City, Missouri, when they meet next week.

The firm previously performed design work for the Council on Aging project at the Cushing building. The addendum will reflect that the firm is being asked to perform additional design work for the crisis stabilization center and K-State Research and Extension projects.

The crisis stabilization center will be managed by The Guidance Center, which is a community mental health organization.

Keith Rickard, executive director of The Guidance Center, has said the crisis stabilization center will provide short-term mental health treatment which may enable people to avoid hospitalization.

Aaron Yoakam, director of buildings and grounds for the county, said the center will be located in the old emergency room section of the hospital. He said the center will occupy about 5,700 square feet.

The Guidance Center has been awarded a grant from the state to help with the center.

Rickard told commissioners Wednesday that The Guidance Center will receive $800,000 per year to help with the operation of the center. And The Guidance Center also has been awarded an additional $200,000 to help with the initial startup of the center.

Rickard said he believes the cost of remodeling the old ER space for the center will exceed $200,000.

"We do need help to do this," he said.

Loughry said the county has funding it received as a result of the federal American Rescue Plan Act that can be used to help pay for the project.

The county government is using ARPA funds to pay for the Council on Aging remodeling project.

While ARPA funding is being used for some of the projects in the Cushing building, Loughry said the remodeling project for the K-State Research and Extension probably does not meet the guidelines for ARPA. But he said commissioners discussed the project as they were working on the county's 2022 budget.

"So this is a truly county-funded initiative," he said.

The K-State Research and Extension Office currently operates out of rented space in Lansing.

The move to the Cushing building would expand the space available for the program.

Loughry expressed reservations about one portion of the space that was being considered for the K-State Research and Extension Office.

His concerns centered on a 1,141 square-foot area that would be used as meeting space for the K-State Research and Extension Office. This space is not connected to other portions of the Cushing building that will be used by the K-State Research and Extension Office.

Loughry suggested the K-State Research and Extension Office could share meeting room space with the neighboring Council on Aging.

Loughry said agencies such as The Guidance Center and the K-State Research and Extension Office, which traditionally receive funding from the county, will not be charged rent for the Cushing building if they use the facility as an extension of their services.

He said the area that has been proposed for meeting space for the K-State Research and Extension Office could instead be used for another tenant, possibly one that would pay rent to the county.

Commissioners decided to proceed without using the 1,141 square-foot area as meeting space for the K-State Research and Extension Office.

This will still leave about 5,000 square feet for the K-State Research and Extension Office, according to Yoakam.

In other business

The Leavenworth County Commission:

• Approved preliminary engineering for a high risk rural road project for Tonganoxie Road for an amount not to exceed $25,000.

• Approved a rezoning request for property at the southwest corner of 139th Street and Fairmount Road from a rural residential district to a general business district.

• Approved a special use permit for a contractor's yard at 21655 187th St.

• Authorized Chairman Mike Smith to sign an application for a Juvenile Crime Community Prevention Grant. The non-matching grant funds would be used by Community Corrections.