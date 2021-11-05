Health Department to host vaccination clinic for children 5-11

The Leavenworth County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children who are 5-11 years old.

The clinic will take place from 3-7 p.m. Monday, or until vaccine supplies are exhausted, at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road, according to a news release from the Health Department.

On Tuesday, Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, endorsed an advisory committee's recommendation to allow the use of a pediatric vaccine from Pfizer for children 5-11 years of age.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that Kansas was adopting the recommendations of the CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration for administering the vaccine to children under an emergency use authorization.

Monday's clinic will be only for children who are 5-11 years old, and Leavenworth County Health Department officials will only be administering pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Parents or legal guardians will need to sign forms and be present for the children receiving the vaccine, according to a news release from the Health Department.

Monday's clinic will be a walk-in clinic, and no appointments are necessary.

The Health Department's next COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people who are 12 and older will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR