Voter turnout 18.4%

Ahead of Tuesday's election for city and school board positions, the county clerk predicted an 18% voter turnout in Leavenworth County. And it appears her prediction came true.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski said Wednesday that the countywide voter turnout was 18.4%.

She said that number may increase slightly if additional ballots arrive by mail or votes are counted from provisional ballots.

The County Clerk's Office can continue to receive advance ballots that arrive by mail through today. They will be counted as long as the were postmarked by Election Day.

Klasinski, who serves as the county's chief election officer, said the 18.4% voter turnout is an increase from the last time the county had a city and school board election two years ago. The voter turnout for the 2019 election was 12%.

"We had a successful election," Klasinski told county commissioners Wednesday.

Klasinski said some areas, such as Delaware Township and the city of Basehor, saw a higher voter turnout than 18.4% during Tuesday's election.

The County Clerk's Office is conducting a post election audit this morning. Klasinski said two special boards are conducting hand counts of votes from two precincts.

Klasinski said her office is required to conduct the manual audit. She said her office is required to audit the votes from one precinct of a contested city race and one precinct from a contested school board race.

For today's audit, votes will be hand counted from a precinct for the Leavenworth City Commission race and a precinct for the Lansing Board of Education.

The position of Easton mayor was up for election this year as well as the five seats of the Easton City Council. No one filed as candidates for any of these positions, so these races will be decided solely by write-in votes.

As of Wednesday morning, Russ Gildner was leading in the race for Easton mayor with nine votes. But he has only a one-vote lead over Phillip Mires, so it is possible that any additional votes counted could change the outcome.

As of Wednesday morning, the five top vote-getters for the Easton City Council race were Tammy Connel with 17 votes, Amanda Brune with 16 votes, Shannon O'Donnell Hadley with 14 votes, Kristopher Wienmann with eight votes and Nathan Jackson with seven votes.

Gildner received 12 votes in the City Council race, which places him among the top vote-getters. But Klasinski is assuming he would choose to serve as mayor of Easton instead of as a member of the City Council.

All results from Tuesday's election will remain unofficial until they are certified Nov. 10 by county commissioners. Commissioners will certify the results while acting as the county's Board of Canvassers.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR