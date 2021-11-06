Fire marshal recommends checking smoke detectors when resetting clocks

A Leavenworth Fire Department official is encouraging people to check their smoke detectors when they set their clocks back this weekend.

Daylight Saving Time will end Sunday morning. It is commonly recommended that people change the batteries in their smoke detectors when they change their clocks.

Leavenworth Fire Marshal Andy Brooks said newer smoke detectors often come with 10-year batteries.

"We still say check them," Brooks said.

He recommends owners of new smoke detectors, at the very least, find the expiration date for the batteries and write the dates on the detectors. He said this can be done with a permanent marker.