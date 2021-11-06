Two Leavenworth proposals may be submitted for veterans home

It looks like two site proposals for a state veterans home may be submitted from Leavenworth.

Steve Jack, executive director of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation, said a developer may submit a building in Leavenworth for consideration. And there may be a second proposal for a 30-acre greenfield.

The Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs is looking for possible sites for a state veterans home in a northeast region of the state.

The organization is looking for a site along the Interstate 70 corridor from Junction City to Kansas City, Kansas, or north along Kansas 7 Highway to Lansing and Leavenworth.

In March, Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order that called on the director of the KCVA to submit an application to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for a grant for the construction of a veterans home.

The state already operates two veterans homes in other areas of Kansas.

Tuesday marked the deadline for notifying KCVA of intent to submit proposals. But written proposals are not due until Nov. 16.

Jack discussed the search for a state veterans home site Thursday during a meeting of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation Board of Directors.

Jack noted that LCDC received 85 leads for prospective business development projects last year. So far this year, LCDC has received 53 leads.

While there have been fewer leads in 2021, a lot of them are closer to becoming developed projects in the county, he said.

Jack said there are several prospects that LCDC staff members are seriously working on.

"It's encouraging," he said after the meeting. "You can't count any of these for sure, but we're optimistic."

