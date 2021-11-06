Veterans Day Parade is Thursday

There are more than 150 entries signed up for this year's Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade.

Becky Johnson, secretary of the committee that organizes the parade, said this number of entries is not quite as large as some of the parades of years past. But it is larger than last year's parade, which was scaled down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's not back up to full size, but it's much larger," Johnson said.

She said it was not unusual for pre-pandemic parades to have more than 170 entries.

This year's parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in downtown Leavenworth.

Johnson said there will be a wide assortment of entries, some of which have not been featured in past parades.

It is anticipated that Gov. Laura Kelly will appear in the parade as well as State Treasurer Lynn Rogers.

"It looks like we're going to have an amazing flyover," Johnson said.

But she is waiting on additional information about the flyover.

There has been a change in the grand marshal for the parade.

Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, commanding general of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth, has now been named as the grand marshal.

Members of the Leavenworth High School Junior ROTC program's Cavalry Angels are being recognized as the honorary grand marshal.

The parade will start at Fourth and Cherokee streets and move east on Cherokee. The parade will turn north at Esplanade Street, and then west on Delaware Street. The parade will then turn south on Seventh Street and then east on Cherokee, ending at Fifth and Cherokee streets.

Prior to the parade, there will be musical performers located at Fourth and Cherokee streets and the reviewing stand, which will be located in the 600 block of Delaware Street.

The annual Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade once again has been designated a regional site for Veterans Day observances through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The parade has been designated as a regional site for Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Colorado.

According to a National Weather Service forecast, the high temperature Thursday in Leavenworth is expected to be near 53 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain.

Johnson said the parade will take place rain or shine.

"We have it no matter what," she said.

