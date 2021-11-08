Car fire damages house

A car fire caused damage to a nearby house in Leavenworth, a Fire Department spokesman said.

The fire was reported at 6:21 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Third Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Fire Marshal Andy Brooks said a car was fully engulfed when members of the Leavenworth Fire Department arrived on the scene.

He said the fire spread from the car to an adjacent house.

Brooks said the car was destroyed by the fire, but the damage to the house was believed to have been minor.

Brooks said he does not know what started the fire.