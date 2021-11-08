Driver killed in fiery crash

A man was killed when his vehicle crashed into a tree and caught on fire in southern Leavenworth County, according to an official with the Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported at 7:26 p.m. Friday on County Road 1 near Alexander Road.

When deputies from the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office and local firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck fully engulfed in flames. One person was inside the vehicle, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Sherley said the identification process has not yet been completed.

The accident remains under investigation, but investigators believe the man was driving north on County Road 1, which is 222nd Street, when his truck went off the road on the east side. He overcorrected, and the truck went off the road on the west side.

The truck then crashed into a tree north of Alexander Road, according to Sherley.

Members of the Kansas Highway Patrol have assisted with the investigation.