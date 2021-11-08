More than 120 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported more than 120 new COVID-19 cases since last week.

In a weekly update released Monday, the Health Department reported 123 new community cases of the coronavirus in Leavenworth County as well as six additional cases among inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

This was the Leavenworth County Health Department's first COVID-19 update since Nov. 1.

Of the 123 new community cases, 100 involve people who are not vaccinated for COVID-19.

There have been a total of 9,884 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic, and 76 county residents have died from complications from COVID-19.

As of Monday afternoon, two Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital because of COVID-19, according to the Health Department.

One of the patients is not vaccinated. The other patient is vaccinated for COVID-19.

A total of 333 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Leavenworth County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 500 Eisenhower Road.

The clinic will offer vaccines for people who are 12 and older. The Health Department hosted a separate clinic earlier this week for younger children.

No appointments are necessary for Friday's clinic.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR