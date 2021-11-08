Teens struck by car

Two teens are believed to have suffered only minor injuries when they were struck by a car while crossing the street in Leavenworth, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol online report.

The crash was reported at 2:59 p.m. Sunday at 10th Avenue and Spruce Street.

A 25-year-old Leavenworth woman was driving east on Spruce Street in a Ford Edge. She turned south onto 10th Avenue. The car struck two 14-year-old girls who were walking west on 10th Avenue, according to KHP report.

One of the teens was taken to Children's Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.

The driver of the car and her passenger had no apparent injuries, according to the KHP report.