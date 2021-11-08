Two taken to hospital after truck collides with SUV

Two people were taken to the hospital after a tractor-trailer struck a sports utility vehicle northwest of Leavenworth, according to an Kansas Highway Patrol online report.

The crash was reported at 7:38 a.m. Friday on U.S 73-Kansas 7 Highway near Kansas 192 Highway.

A Peterbilt truck hauling a utility trailer struck the back of a northbound Ford Flex. The Flex rotated after the impact struck the side of the trailer as the truck passed.

The Flex came to rest facing east in the southbound lane of U.S. 73-K-7. The truck came to rest north of the intersection, according to the KHP report.

The Flex's driver, a 30-year-old Leavenworth woman, and her passenger, a 9-year-old boy, suffered what appeared to be serious injuries. The driver was taken to Overland Park Regional Hospital. The child was taken to Children's Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.

The truck driver, a 33-year-old Mound City, Missouri, man, had no apparent injuries, according to the KHP report.