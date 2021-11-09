Moderna vaccine not available for Health Department clinic

The Leavenworth Times

The Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 will not be available Friday during a vaccination clinic hosted by the Leavenworth County Health Department. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will still be available.

The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road.

No appointments are necessary. The clinic is for people who are 12 and older. The Health Department hosted a vaccination clinic earlier this week for younger children.

County spokeswoman Stephanie Sloop said in an email that the Moderna vaccine will not be available Friday because of a shipping delay and back-order issues.