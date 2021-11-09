Red Cross has emergency need for blood donations

Angie Springs said there are probably a million reasons why there is an emergency blood shortage. But she said the solution is simple. People need to donate blood.

"It's the only way we can ensure that blood products are on the shelf," said Springs, regional communications coordinator for the American Red Cross.

She said the blood supply in the United States is the lowest it has been for this time of year in more than a decade.

At this time last year, people were donating blood in record numbers. Springs said many people had extra time on their hands and wanted to do something to help.

Now, many people have returned to their regular lives at least in some fashion. But the need for blood has not gone away.

"The need is constant," Springs said.

Springs said donated blood needs to be on hand to ensure it is available when needed.

She said donating blood through the American Red Cross is safe. She said measures are taken to protect staff and donors from the coronavirus. People are asked to wear masks. Surfaces are cleaned and social distancing is observed.

People who wish to donate blood to the American Red Cross are encouraged to schedule an appointment.

Springs said people can use a free Red Cross blood donor app. They also can schedule an appointment online by visiting redcrossblood.org. They also can call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The redcrossblood.org website indicates a blood drive is taking place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Basehor-Linwood High School, 2108 N. 155th St. Another blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16 at Fairfield Inn & Suites, 1101 N. Fourth St. in Leavenworth. A blood drive is scheduled from 1-6 p.m. Nov. 22 at Genesis Health Club, 2924 S. Fourth St. in Leavenworth.

Springs said people who donate blood through the American Red Cross by Nov. 23 can receive $10 Amazon gift cards.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR