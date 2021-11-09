Superintendent not recommending vaccine mandate

The superintendent of Leavenworth public schools said he does not foresee recommending a vaccination mandate for students.

Mike Roth addressed the issue Monday during a meeting of the Leavenworth Board of Education. The superintendent noted that a COVID-19 vaccine is now available for most school children.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recently authorized the emergency use of a Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Authorization previously was approved for children who are 12 and older.

Roth said the vaccination of students would be left up to "families' wants and desires."

He said the availability of the vaccine to younger students could lead to lifting a mask requirement for the second semester of the school year. He said board members will make a decision about second semester COVID-19 protocols during their December meeting.

"But with vaccinations being possible, I think masking at that time would be more of an optional masking as opposed to a mandated masking or a situational masking," Roth said.

He said most families will probably have had the opportunity to have their children vaccinated by the start of January.

He said the expansion of the availability of a vaccine for children could help reduce quarantine requirements in the future in cases of children who are vaccinated.

Roth said there has been improvement in the school district in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases. But he said there was spike this week.

The superintendent said he learned Monday afternoon that an entire class at the Earl Lawson Early Education Center has to be quarantined because of potential exposure to the coronavirus. He said 23 students at the school are being quarantined. This includes students who are not members of the class but were still possibly exposed to the virus.

Roth said siblings of the some of the Lawson students also have to be quarantined. He said this impacts an additional 11 students at other schools.

He said the quarantine will last 10 to 14 days for individual students depending on symptoms.

Roth said there may continue to be ebb and flow in terms of local COVID-19 data. He said major spikes in the future could lead to special board meetings in which members may have to make important decisions.

Board member Doug Darling suggested sending a letter to Leavenworth County commissioners, asking them to direct the county Health Department to recognize the use of rapid testing for student quarantines.

Jake Potter, director of public relations for the school district, suggested this action may be premature. If there is a decision in December to remove a mask requirement, he said, this would be accompanied by a recommended testing strategy.

In other business

The Leavenworth Board of Education:

• Approved bids for a tennis court replacement project at Leavenworth High School, roofing project at Warren Middle School, gym floor refurbishing project at the middle school and elevator improvements at three schools. Director of Facilities Matt Dedeke said these projects will cost a total of about $1.14 million. The projects are being paid for with money from the district's capital outlay fund.

• Approved field trip requests for the Technology Student Association and SkillsUSA programs at Leavenworth High School.