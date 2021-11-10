Parade to feature flyover

Four F-16 fighter jets may be spotted Thursday morning in the sky over Leavenworth.

The jets are expected to provide a flyover during the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade.

Word of final approval for the flyover was posted Tuesday on a Facebook page for the parade. The jets will be coming from Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they are used by the 125th Fighter Squadron of the Oklahoma Air National Guard, according to the Facebook post.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in downtown Leavenworth.

Becky Johnson, secretary of the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Committee, said the flyover is expected around 11:11 a.m.

The theme for the 102nd Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade is “Honoring Veterans Sacrifices … Physical and Mental.”

The parade route will loop around a portion of the downtown area. The parade will begin at Fourth and Cherokee streets and move east on Cherokee. The parade will turn north at Esplanade Street, and then west on Delaware Street. The parade will then turn south on Seventh Street and then east on Cherokee, ending at Fifth and Cherokee streets.

