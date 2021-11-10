USM to honor veterans with pinning ceremony

Staff report

The University of Saint Mary will pause to remember and honor all those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the annual Veterans Day Pinning Ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday on campus.

The university invites students, faculty, staff and guests from United States Army garrison at Fort Leavenworth who are veterans, active duty and dependents or spouses of veterans or active-duty personnel. Honorees will receive a commemorative lapel pin and are invited to lunch in USM’s Saint Joseph Dining Hall.

USM President Sister Diane Steele and Michelle Metzinger, provost and vice president for academic affairs, will recognize and pin the guests. The university will also welcome guest speaker Col. John G. Misenheimer Jr., garrison commander at Fort Leavenworth.

“The University of Saint Mary is proud to host this annual event to pay tribute to the men and women of Saint Mary who served and are serving our country,” Steele said. “We are grateful to all those who have served our great country and humbled by those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.”

The pinning ceremony will take place in USM’s Social Room, located in Saint Mary Hall Room 202. Community members are invited to RSVP at stmary.edu/veteransday21.