City initiates eminent domain for intersection project

When they met this week, Leavenworth city commissioners initiated a process that could result in the use of eminent domain to acquire property from The Home Depot for easements for an intersection improvement project.

Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a resolution declaring the necessity to appropriate private property for a project at Kansas 7 Highway and Eisenhower Road.

"This will start the process for appropriation of private property for public purpose on the K-7 and Eisenhower intersection project," Leavenworth Public Works Director Brian Faust said.

Faust said land from The Home Depot property, 5000 S. Fourth St., is needed for a temporary construction easement, a permanent drainage easement and a new right of way.

Faust said representatives of The Home Depot corporate office have expressed some concerns, but it has been a challenge getting responses from the company.

The public works director said the corporate office was aware of the action being taken during Tuesday's meeting and company officials have been in communication with a consultant for the city.

Mayor Nancy Bauder suggested improvements to the intersection will be beneficial to The Home Depot store at that location.

The cities of Lansing and Leavenworth have entered into a cost share program with the Kansas Department of Transportation for the intersection improvement project.

Faust said an agreement between Leavenworth and Lansing makes each city responsible for acquiring easements within its own city limits.

Faust said KDOT requires that easements be obtained or a condemnation process initiated before construction bids can be solicited for the project.

Also Tuesday, commissioners voted to authorize the mayor to sign a three-party agreement between the city, Kansas Department of Transportation and Brungardt Honomichl & Co. This contract is for preliminary engineering design services for a project that will make improvements to Fourth Street in the downtown area.

The preliminary engineering work will be performed by Brungardt Honomichl & Co. for an estimated cost of $325,331. KDOT will pay for up to $276,531 for the work. The city will be responsible for the remaining cost.

During a Sept. 21 City Commission meeting, a representative of Brungardt Honomichl & Co. reviewed a "road diet" concept for Fourth Street. The proposal would reduce Fourth Street from four lanes to three lanes in the downtown area.

In other business

The Leavenworth City Commission:

• Voted to give City Manager Paul Kramer a 2% pay increase in 2022.

In his motion, Commissioner Mike Griswold called the raise a merit pay increase.

Commissioners approved the motion after meeting behind closed doors in executive session to discuss personnel matters.

Kramer did not attend Tuesday's meeting.

Kramer's current annual salary is $155,138, according to Lona Lanter, human resources director for the city.

• Approved a contract with Alfred Benesch & Co. The city will pay the Topeka engineering firm up to $123,518 to develop a comprehensive pavement management program.

• Approved a bid from Utility Solutions, Basehor, in the amount of $42,805 for a sewer repair project on Lakeview Court.

• Approved an ordinance to rezone property at 520 N. Seventh St. from an office business district to a neighborhood business district.

• Approved an ordinance to change the start time of the City Commission's regular meetings from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. The change will go into effect in January.

• Reached a consensus to advance a proposed ordinance that will increase the businesses that sell city dog tags. The ordinance will come back before the commission during a future meeting for a final vote.

• Reviewed properties that are potentially dangerous.