County certifies election results

The Leavenworth County results of the Nov. 2 election have been certified.

Leavenworth County commissioners voted Wednesday to certify the results for last week's city and school board elections while acting as the Board of County Canvassers.

With additional votes counted after initial results were released last week, the countywide voter turnout for the election has increased to 18.62%.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski said this turnout was higher than normal for an election for city and school board positions in Leavenworth County.

"There was a lot of campaigning and a lot of issues that were brought forth," she said of this year's election.

During Wednesday's meeting, Klasinski announced the winners of the races for Easton mayor and Easton City Council.

Because no one filed as a candidate for Easton mayor or the five Easton City Council positions, these races were decided by write-in votes.

Klasinski announced the winners after provisional ballots were counted.

Countywide, there were 85 provisional ballots from the Nov. 2 election.

Klasinski recommended that 62 of the provisional ballots be qualified and their votes counted. Of the remaining 23 that were rejected, a majority were not qualified because the votes were cast by people who were not registered.

After the provisional ballots were counted, Klasinski said Phillip Mires had won the race for Easton mayor with 11 write-in votes. He defeated the second-place finisher, Russ Gildner, by only one vote.

"One vote counts," Commissioner Mike Stieben said.

Gildner was elected to one of the five seats of the Easton Council. He received 15 write-in votes in this race. The others who were elected to the Easton City Council were Tammy Connel with 22 votes, Shannon O'Donnell Hadley with 18 votes, Amanda Brune with 17 votes and Kristopher Weinmann with 10 votes.

Klasinski said write-in votes also were being used to determine two of the three positions for the Linwood City Council that were up for election this year because not enough people filed as candidates. There was a tie for one of the positions.

Klasinski said she would contact the candidates to determine whether each is interested in serving on the Linwood City Council. If both are interested, the outcome could be determined by a flip of the coin.

Klasinski said there also were a number of write-in votes in races for an unexpired term for the Lansing Board of Education and two positions of the Basehor-Linwood Board of Education. Candidates had filed for these positions. But people also mounted write-in campaigns in these races.

The write-in candidates did not win in these races. But Klasinski said each received a significant number of votes.

In other business

The Leavenworth County Commission:

• Voted to rezone property at 22852 Dempsey Road from a rural residential district with a minimum lot size of five acres to a rural residential district with a minimum lot size of 2.5 acres.

Commissioners considered this zoning request Oct. 6. Three commissioners of the five commissioners voted in favor of it at that time, but it failed to pass because at least four votes were required due to protest petition that was submitted.

Four commissioners voted to approve the rezoning Wednesday. Commissioner Mike Stieben, who voted against the request last month, joined three of his fellow commissioners in voting for it Wednesday.

One commissioner, Vicky Kaaz, was absent Wednesday. She voted against the measure during the Oct. 6 meeting.

Ordinarily, the applicant would have had to wait a year to reapply for the rezoning once it was rejected by the County Commission. But commissioners voted Nov. 3 to place the matter on their agenda again because new information had been provided.

• Approved an agreement with Merchant McIntyre Associates, Washington, D.C., to help the county apply for federal grants.

Under the terms of the agreement, the county will pay the company $7,500 per month during the initial term of the agreement, which will end Feb. 28. At the end of the initial term, the county can renew the agreement for one year.

"If it doesn't work out, it doesn't work out," Commissioner Doug Smith said.

• Approved a request from Leavenworth County District Court to increase compensation for some jurors. Commissioners also approved a request to allow the court to hire non-court personnel to serve as bailiffs for some trials.

• Approved addendums to an agreement with the ACI Boland architectural firm, Kansas City, Missouri. The firm will be performing additional design work for the county for remodeling projects at the former St. Luke's Cushing Hospital building. The building is owned by the county.

One of the addendums is for design work for a crisis stabilization center, which will be operated out of the former hospital building by The Guidance Center. ACI Boland will be paid $74,500 for this work.

The other addendum is for design work for a new home for the Kansas State University Research and Extension Office of Leavenworth County. ACI Boland will be paid $66,570 for this work.

• Approved a bid from Ebert Construction, Wamego, for an amount not to exceed $1.669 million. The company will build a replacement bridge over Stranger Creek on County Road 10.

Commissioners approved a $1.589 million bid plus an additional 5% for contingencies.

• Approved a bid from the engineering firm Finney & Turnispeed, Topeka, for biannual bridge inspection services for an amount not to exceed $48,000. This amount includes a $4,579 for contingencies.