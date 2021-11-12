Lansing board adds two days to Thanksgiving break

Teachers, and students, in the Lansing public schools will get a longer Thanksgiving break than originally scheduled.

Members of the Lansing Board of Education voted Monday to amend the academic calendar to give employees an additional two days off from work.

Employees already were scheduled to have Nov. 24-26 off for a Thanksgiving break. Board members voted to cancel classes Nov. 22 and 23, so those two days will be included in the Thanksgiving vacation.

Superintendent Dan Wessel recommended the calendar change as a way to say thank you to staff members for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been a long, hard road for approximately two years," he said.

He said the change to the calendar will apply to all employees of the district.

"This would be for everyone," Wessel said.

The superintendent said some employees may still have to work during those two days. He said, for example, some athletic practices will take place on those days. But employees who work on these days will be compensated with what Wessel referred to as holiday pay.

According to Wessel, the Y-Care before and after school program in the district will provide full-day child care Nov. 22 and 23 free of charge. Parents are required to enroll by Tuesday.

Wessel said the change reduces the number of snow days built into the calendar for the school year. If the district exceeds the remaining number of available snow days, there will be options for making up the additional time. The superintendent said days can be added to the end of the school year or minutes can be added to each school day.

Wessel said he also plans to send a survey to employees of the district for their input regarding resources. The superintendent said he hopes to distribute the survey to staff members today.

