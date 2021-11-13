Website allows feedback for Basehor comprehensive plan, other initiatives

Basehor residents can visit a website to provide feedback for a comprehensive plan that is being developed for the city as well as a parks master plan and trails plan.

"It has information about what we're doing, and then it also has opportunities for the community to provide feedback as well," Basehor Assistant City Administrator Maddie Waldeck said of the website.

The website, which can be found at confluence.mysocialpinpoint.com/basehorplanning, was set up through Confluence, a Kansas City, Missouri, consulting firm that is working on the projects for Basehor.

The comprehensive plan will look at topics such as land use and infrastructure.

The trails plan is referred to as an active transportation plan. The city of Basehor received a grant through Mid-America Regional Council to fund the project, which will focus on sidewalks, trails and bicycle facilities.

Waldeck said the active transportation plan should be completed by the end of the year. The comprehensive plan and parks master plan will be completed next year.

Waldeck said there will be additional public meetings regarding the comprehensive plan and master parks plan before they are completed.

She said the Basehor planning website that focuses on these projects includes surveys and interactive maps that allow people to provide feedback.

She said the website should remain active through at least the end of November.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR