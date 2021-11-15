County COVID-19 cases pass 10,000

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic has passed 10,000.

That is according to a weekly update released Monday afternoon by the Leavenworth County Health Department.

A total of 10,053 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the county. A total of 76 Leavenworth County residents have died from complications with the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The Health Department reported 150 new community cases of the virus since Nov. 8. Of the new cases, 114 involve people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Health Department also reported Monday 21 new cases among inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The Health Department also reported two cases that previously were counted in Leavenworth County are now recorded in another location. This change impacts the total number cases for the county.

As of Monday afternoon, no one from Leavenworth County was in the hospital because of COVID-19. A total of 337 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.