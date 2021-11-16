Fire blamed on electrical problem

The Leavenworth Times

No injuries were reported following an electrical fire at a Leavenworth home, a Fire Department spokesman said.

The fire was reported at 11:42 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 700 block of Spruce Street.

There was light smoke inside the house when firefighters arrived, Fire Marshal Andy Brooks said.

They noticed walls and the ceiling scorching in one area of the house. They removed a portion of the ceiling and determined wiring had caused a smoldering fire.

Brooks said the firefighters put out the fire with a dry powder fire extinguisher.

He said power had to be shut off at the house, which displaced the residents. The American Red Cross was called to provide temporary assistance.