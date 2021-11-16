Parade, tree lighting scheduled for Friday

After a hiatus last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Leavenworth will once again be hosting its annual Holiday Lighted Parade and Mayor's Holiday Tree Lighting.

The events will take place Friday in downtown Leavenworth.

"It's exciting to have it again this year," said Tammy Metzgar, who organizes the parade and tree lighting for the Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Department.

The festivities will include a holiday market that will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Haymarket Square, 649 Cherokee St.

Nancy Baker, recreation supervisor for the Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Department, said the market will feature vendors selling a variety of items as well as food trucks.

The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. and feature lighted floats.

The parade will start at Fifth and Seneca streets and proceed south to Delaware Street. The parade will then turn west to Seventh Street. The parade will then turn south and end at Haymarket Square.

The theme for this year's parade is "Holidays."

Following the parade, the Mayor's Holiday Tree Lighting will take place at Haymarket Square. The ceremony's entertainment will include a performance by the St. Paul Lutheran School handbell choir. This will be the group's first appearance at the annual ceremony, according to Metzgar.

The winner of a children's Santa Claus drawing contest will help the mayor throw the switch to light the tree, Baker said.

In addition to the tree, there will be a light display that will be synchronized to music.

"So it's really impressive," Baker said.

The public will be able to view the light display at Haymarket Square throughout the season.

Basehor will be having it's Mayor's Tree Lighting ceremony on Friday as well. The event is sponsored by the Basehor Chamber of Commerce, city of Basehor and the Basehor Community Library.

The event will be at a new location this year, the Basehor Community Library, 1400 N. 158th St.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and feature jazz music, storytelling and Santa Claus. Children also will be able to drop off letters for Santa, according to a flier posted on the library's Facebook page.

