Sentencing continued in attempted manslaughter case

Sentencing has been continued for a man who was convicted of a 2019 shooting in Easton.

Daniel W. Owens was scheduled to be sentenced last week for attempted involuntary manslaughter. But the sentencing has been continued until Dec. 3.

Owens, 46, Basehor, was convicted last month for a Feb. 13, 2019, shooting. He reportedly entered an Easton residence and shot a man multiple times in the head an neck. The victim survived the incident.

Owens was charged with attempted second-degree murder, but jurors found him guilty of the less severe charge of attempted involuntary manslaughter.

The sentencing was continued Friday because of a question about whether the state's sentencing guidelines call for probation or a prison term.

A presentencing report that was prepared in the case indicates 27 months would be considered the standard prison sentence under the state guidelines. But because of the severity level of the crime and Owens' criminal history, the case is "presumptive probation." This means the prison sentence likely would be suspended and Owens would be placed on probation.

But Deputy County Attorney Shawn Boyd argued Friday that a special rule would apply because a firearm was used during the crime. If this special rule is applied, a prison sentence would be the more likely outcome for Owens.

Owens' attorney, Adam Chingren, said he wished to research whether a jury is required to make a specific finding regarding the use of a firearm in order for the special rule to be applied.

"I'm going to grant you time to do that," District Judge Gerald Kuckelman said.

Owens remains free on bond as he awaits sentencing.

