Uncertainty about Linwood City Council position

It was still unclear Monday morning who will be serving in one of the Linwood City Council positions that was on the ballot in last week's election.

It appeared two of the three positions that were up for election have been decided. But there was uncertainty regarding the third position, according to County Clerk Janet Klasinski.

The problem arises from the fact only one person, incumbent David Denham, filed as a candidate for one of the three at-large Linwood City Council positions that were up for election this year.

Denham was elected to one of the positions. But that left write-in votes to determine the people elected to the other two positions.

Four people received write-in votes. It appears Dylan Ritter, who received two votes, will serve in one of the positions.

Two of the other people who received write-in votes do not live within the Linwood city limits and are not eligible to serve on the City Council. And there is an indication the other person who received a write-in vote may not be interested in serving on the City Council, according to Klasinski.

The county clerk hoped to learn more later in the day Monday. She said the City Council may end up having to appoint someone to fill the remaining position.

The position of Linwood mayor also was on the ballot in the Nov. 2 election. But incumbent Brian Christenson filed for the position. He ran unopposed and was re-elected.

