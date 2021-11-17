Defendant pleads to throwing ex-girlfriend's dog into river

A Leavenworth man has pleaded guilty to throwing his ex-girlfriend's dog into the Missouri River while the animal was trapped in a kennel, a prosecution official said.

Davion A. Simpson, 24, entered the guilty plea to a felony charge of cruelty to animals Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court.

Simpson was charged after he reportedly threw a kennel containing a miniature poodle into the river July 31 at Riverfront Park. The dog was rescued by bystanders who waded into the water, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 17. Simpson could be sentenced to probation but have to serve some mandatory jail time, according to Thompson.

"A special thanks goes to the people who went into the river to rescue this dog," Thompson said in a news release. "Pets remind us of the commitment and duty we have to care and nurture all life."