School district awarded KDOT cost share grant

The Basehor-Linwood school district has been awarded a cost share grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The grant will provide funding for improvements to an intersection at the site of the new Linwood Elementary School in southern Leavenworth County.

Gov. Laura Kelly was at the site of the school, which is still under construction, Monday to make an announcement about 20 projects that are being awarded money through KDOT's Cost Share Program.

The Basehor-Linwood school district applied for the grant for funding for improvements to the intersection of Kansas 32 Highway and Stillwell Road. The project will include a realignment of Stillwell Road at the intersection as well as turn lanes.

Ashley Razak, communications coordinator for the school district, said the project is estimated to cost about $1 million. KDOT will pay for 75% of the construction costs for up to $753,750. The school district will be responsible for the remaining 25%.

The new Linwood Elementary School is being constructed as a result of a bond issue that was approved by voters in 2018.

Razak said district officials hope construction of the school will be completed in August of next year in time for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

The Basehor-Linwood school district was awarded the grant for the intersection improvements as part of the fall round of projects for KDOT's Cost Share Program.

Bill Noll, infrastructure and construction services director for Leavenworth County, said the county government had applied for a grant through the KDOT Cost Share Program for improvements to County Road 30. But this project was not included among the ones that were awarded grants this week.

"It did not get funded," Noll told county commissioners Wednesday.

He said county officials may apply to the program again for the same project in about six months.

Noll said he had not been notified that the Basehor-Linwood school was applying for the project at K-32 and Stillwell Road. But he said the project will be a great benefit to the county.

"We're happy to get any funding we can get from KDOT for these projects," he said.

