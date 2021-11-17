Trash bag delivery planned for Saturday

Leavenworth residents may receive garbage bags this weekend from the city.

Garbage bags are distributed twice a year to customers of the city's refuse service. A distribution that was scheduled earlier in the fall was delayed because of supply chain issues. Garbage bags ordered by the city did not arrive in time to be delivered to residents on Sept. 25 as originally planned.

Mayor Nancy Bauder announced at the end of a Leavenworth City Commission study session Tuesday that the delayed delivery of trash bags to residents will take place this weekend.

Leavenworth Public Works Director Brian Faust said the bags should be delivered to homes Saturday.

"We received a shipment of roughly half of the trash bags last week," he said.

And city officials were anticipating the rest of the ordered bags to arrive by today.

If the second shipment does not arrive as scheduled, the city may move forward with delivery of bags to half of the community Saturday, Faust said.

The city has an arrangement with the Leavenworth Lions Club for the delivery of the bags to residents.

In addition to the rolls of garbage bags delivered to homes twice a year, people can purchase garbage bags at Leavenworth City Hall, Faust said.

During Tuesday's City Commission meeting, commissioners also received semiannual reports about the University of Saint Mary, the Leavenworth Public Library and the Leavenworth Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR