Former inmate sentenced to 11 years for escape

The Leavenworth Times

A former Lansing Correctional Facility inmate will be heading back to prison after he was sentenced to nearly 11 years for a 2019 escape.

Dustin Frank Robinson, 32, was sentenced Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court to 130 months, or 10 years and 10 months, for a charge of aggravated escape from custody, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Robinson escaped July 3, 2019, while he was an inmate at LCF. He reportedly left a minimum security facility and climbed over a 20-foot fence that included two sections of barbed wire.

He traveled about 10 miles on foot. He began to feel woozy because of a cut on his hand. He stopped at a laundromat to call 911. Authorities located him at Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas, according to Thompson.

Robinson previously was in prison for convictions of aggravated assault, robbery, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and fleeing and attempting to elude police. These convictions occurred in Shawnee County, according to a Kansas Department of Corrections website.

He was paroled from prison in 2019 and his earlier sentence expired in 2020, according to the KDOC website.

A jury convicted Robinson of the escape charge in September.