Arraignment continued for bridge shooting suspect

An arraignment has been continued in the case of a man accused of shooting at people on a Leavenworth bridge.

Jason R. Westrem appeared in court Wednesday for what has been scheduled as his arraignment. But the arraignment was continued because his attorney was tied up with another case. The arraignment was rescheduled for Dec. 1.

Westrem, 38, Houston Lake, Missouri, is charged with nine felony counts including attempted first-degree murder in connection to a May 27, 2020, incident on the Centennial Bridge.

The bridge stretches across the Missouri River from Leavenworth to Platte County, Missouri.

Westrem is accused of firing at occupied vehicles on the bridge.

An affidavit prepared by a Leavenworth police detective alleges Westrem fired at least 15 shots from a handgun and at least 23 rounds from an AR-15 style rifle.

One person was wounded by gunfire. Westrem also was injured when he reportedly was struck by a vehicle.

Defense attorney Gregory Robinson filled in Wednesday for Westrem's attorney, Clinton Lee. Robinson asked for a continuance of the arraignment.

Westrem is free on bond, but he is required to remain under house arrest with electronic monitoring.