Church hosts annual Great Turkey Giveaway

A Leavenworth church will be giving away free turkeys Saturday while supplies last.

The Great Turkey Giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Harvest Christian Center International, 616 Grand Ave.

The Rev. David Walker, executive pastor at HCCI, said the turkey giveaway is an annual event for his church.

"We've been doing this since 2005," he said.

He said the church usually distributes at least 100 frozen turkeys each year.

"We saw it as a way to reach out to the community," Walker said.

He said members of the community will be able to pick up their turkeys in a drive-through fashion Saturday. One turkey will be provided for each vehicle.

HCCI is located at the former Howard Wilson Elementary School building.

Walker said the turkeys are distributed on a first come, first served basis.

"We do end up with a line," he said.

This year, members of the church will be giving away side dish items along with the turkeys. Walker said the side dish items were donated by the Leavenworth Interfaith Community of Hope.

As of Wednesday afternoon, HCCI had about 60 turkeys for this year's event. Walker said the church is still accepting donations, and he is confident HCCI will have at least 100 turkeys by Saturday's giveaway.

Turkey donations for the event can be dropped off until 5 p.m. today at the church. HCCI's Facebook page also includes a link that can be used to provide online financial donations.

