Health Department offers boosters to all adults

The Leavenworth County Health Department has started offering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all fully vaccinated adults.

The booster shots for people who were vaccinated with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines previously were limited to older adults and others who met criteria that placed them at high risk for COVID-19.

But this past week, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment adopted criteria that makes all fully vaccinated adults in the state eligible for booster shots.

County spokeswoman Stephanie Sloop said in an email that the Leavenworth County Health Department made booster shots available to all adults during a vaccination clinic Thursday. The booster shots will be offered again during a vaccination clinic scheduled for Monday.

Adults who were vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine must wait at least six months after they received their second dose before getting a booster shot.

People who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine must wait at least two months before getting a booster shot.

Adults who are fully vaccinated with one COVID-19 vaccine have the option of choosing another vaccine when getting a booster shot.

Kansas adopted the criteria for allowing booster shots for all fully vaccinated adults on Wednesday ahead of formal approval by the federal government.

Friday morning, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended its emergency use authorization for vaccines to expand eligibility of booster shots to all fully vaccinated adults. An advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was expected to meet later in the day to discuss its recommendations, according to news release posted on the FDA's website.

The Leavenworth County Health Department will be hosting two COVID-19 vaccination clinics Monday.

The first will offer vaccines for people who are 12 and older. This clinic will taken place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road.

No appointments are necessary for the walk-in clinic.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered during the clinic.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available for people are 12 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to adults.

Booster shots also will be offered for fully vaccinated adults.

The second clinic will be for children who 5 to 11 years of age. It will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Health Department.

No appointments are necessary.

Only pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at this clinic.

Parents or legal guardians will need to be present and sign forms for children who receive the vaccine.

Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, these are the only COVID-19 vaccination clinics the Leavenworth County Health Department has scheduled for the upcoming week.

