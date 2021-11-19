Trash bags to be delivered to half of city

Garbage bags purchased by the city of Leavenworth will delivered to residents of one half of the city Saturday, according to information posted on the city's website.

Rolls of trash bags will be delivered to residences in the eastern half of the city. Bags will be delivered to the remainder of the city at a later date.

The bags will be delivered by representatives of the Leavenworth Lions Club. The organization has an agreement with the city to deliver the bags.

Garbage bags purchased by the city are distributed twice a year to customers of the city's refuse service. A distribution that was scheduled earlier in the fall was delayed because of supply chain issues.

Leavenworth Public Works Director Brian Faust said the city received a shipment of about half of a large order of garbage bags last week.

City officials were hoping a second shipment would arrive this week, which would have allowed bags to be delivered across the entire city. But this second shipment apparently did not arrive.

A map of the boundaries for Saturday's delivery locations can be found on the city's website, www.leavenworthks.org.

People also can purchase rolls of the trash bags at Leavenworth City Hall.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR