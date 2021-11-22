More than 180 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported more than 180 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus since last week.

The new cases were reported in a weekly COVID-19 update released Monday. This was the Health Department's first update since Nov. 15.

The Health Department reported 184 new community cases of the virus in the county. Of these cases, 146 involve people who are not vaccinated.

Two new cases involving inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility also were reported Monday by the Health Department.

As of Monday afternoon, no Leavenworth County resident was hospitalized because of COVID-19. A total of 338 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There have been 10,239 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic. Seventy-six county residents have died from complications with COVID-19, according to the Health Department.

The Leavenworth County Health Department will not have a vaccination clinic Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Instead, the Health Department hosted two vaccination clinics on Monday.

