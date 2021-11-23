Annual 7th Street Feast offers free Thanksgiving meal

The 7th Street Feast will once again be offering a free Thanksgiving meal to members of the community.

The event, which is now in its 20th year, will offer carryout and delivery service this year.

The carryout service will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran School, 320 N. Seventh St.

People can call 913-290-0527 to place delivery orders. Joe Denney, a coordinator for the annual 7th Street Feast, said the meals will be delivered Thursday.

He said delivery orders will be accepted until 10 a.m. Thursday.

In the past, the 7th Street Feast offered an option for people who wished to eat on site. But the on-site dining option was not offered last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And the option is unavailable this year.

"Hopefully, we can go back to dining next year," Denney said.

Denney said the 7th Street Feast was started 20 years ago by members of a Bible study group at St. Paul Lutheran Church. He said 165 meals were served the first year of the event.

"And it just slowly grew from there," he said.

He said the event now provides about 1,700 meals each year.

Denney said other churches have become involved in the event over the years, and the number of volunteers has grown to as many as 300 per year.

This year, the 7th Street Feast will serve turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberries (while they last), rolls and pumpkin pie. Denney said there also will be muffins, which were donated by Cereal Ingredients, a Leavenworth business.

With 7th Street Feast reaching the milestone of its 20th anniversary, organizers plan to continue the event in the future.

"As long as it's the right thing to do, I think we'll keep it going," Denney said.

And he does not foresee a time when offering the free Thanksgiving meal for the community would not be the right thing to do.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR