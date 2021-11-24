Angel tree set up at Animal Control

People looking for ways to help shelter animals can visit the angel tree at Leavenworth Animal Control.

A Christmas tree once again has been set up in the lobby of the Animal Control shelter, 2019 S. Third St., for the holiday season along with a donation box. People can stop by and grab angel tree tags with listed items that are needed at the shelter.

"We have a variety of stuff on there to try to help us with our costs here," Animal Control Officer Kelli Lester said.

Needed items include pet food, chew toys, paper towels and other pet supplies.

People can visit the angel tree and drop off donations during Animal Control's normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

City of Leavenworth offices will be closed this Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.

People also can visit Leavenworth Animal Control to adopt pets.

