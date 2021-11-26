No injuries reported after hay bale fire

The Leavenworth Times

No injuries were reported after firefighters responded to a fire west of Leavenworth involving multiple hay bales.

The fire was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 166th Street and Springdale Road, which is Kansas 92 Highway.

Capt. Dave Asmus of Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 said someone was burning brush when the fire spread to the hay bales. He said the fire also damaged trees in a light-wooded area.

Asmus said firefighters were able to roll the burning hale bales into an area where the grass had already burned. He said this allowed the hay bales to safely burn up.

Asmus said firefighters returned to the scene later for a report of a tree that was still on fire.