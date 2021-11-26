Police investigate robbery

Leavenworth police are investigating a report that a man robbed his girlfriend of her vehicle while armed with a gun.

The incident was reported late Tuesday night in the 200 block of Osage Street. Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said a 33-year-old woman said she was involved in an argument with her boyfriend, a 37-year-old man. The woman told police the man pulled out a firearm at some point and threatened her with the gun.

The man allegedly took the woman's vehicle, a Ford F-150 pickup truck, by force and left the area.

Kitchens said police were unable to locate the vehicle or the suspect.

"We're still verifying a few of the facts that were reported by the victim," the chief said Wednesday.

He said the incident is being investigated as a case of aggravated robbery associated with domestic violence.