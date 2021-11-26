Sheriff's Office participates in toy drive

People wanting to donate toys for families in need this holiday season can stop by the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office.

A collection box for toy donations has been set up at the Sheriff's Office, which is located inside the Justice Center, 601 S. Third St. in Leavenworth.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said the Sheriff's Office participates in a toy drive each year. This year, the agency is partnering with The Salvation Army, which will distribute the donated toys in Leavenworth County.

"On the 13th of December we'll be dropping everything off," he said.

Sherley said the Sheriff's Office generally collects more than a pickup truck load of donated toys each year.

Donation boxes for this year's toy drive also can be found in the basement of the Leavenworth County Courthouse, 300 Walnut St., near the Emergency Management office and at Citizens Federal Savings Bank locations.

Sherley said people who wish to partner with the Sheriff's Office to provide an additional collection site can contact him. He can be reached at the Sheriff's Office, 913-682-5724.

People who have a large number of toys they wish to donate also can contact the Sheriff's Office to arrange pick up, he said.

