Small Business Saturday places focus on local shops

Many people likely will head to the stores today for Black Friday sales. But the director of the Leavenworth Main Street Program does not want shoppers to forget about their local small businesses.

Saturday will be recognized across the country as the annual Small Business Saturday.

"Small businesses are the lifeblood of the country," said Wendy Scheidt, executive director of Leavenworth Main Street.

The Main Street program promotes Leavenworth's downtown area.

Scheidt said small businesses support programs for churches, schools and other organizations in their communities.

She said businesses in the downtown area will be participating Saturday in a promotion called The Miracle on Main Street. The promotion will include drawings for Main Street Bucks, which she said are similar to gift certificates for participating merchants.

People who spend $25 or more Saturday at participating businesses can have their names entered into drawings for Main Street Bucks.

Scheidt said there will be 10 drawings, each for $100 worth of Main Street Bucks.

She said a person can earn a ticket for the drawings for each $25 spent Saturday at participating merchants.

"The more you spend, the more tickets you get," she said.

Scheidt said some downtown businesses also are participating in a Stuff Your Stocking promotion. Customers can collect stamps on "stockings" as they make purchases at participating businesses. Customers can turn in their stamped stockings to Leavenworth Main Street to be entered in a weekly drawing for Main Street Bucks and a grand prize drawing for gift baskets.

The Stuff Your Stocking Promotion will continue through Dec. 12.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR